BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The new Baldwin County Jail structure is 80 to 90 percent finished.

In 2021, Wharton Smith construction group took on the project to build a brand-new jail for the County. The first phase of this project was the construction of a new sheriff’s office. The construction of the jail is the project’s second phase. The new jail will have a few features that the current jail does not have.

Wharton Smith’s project manager, Whiddon Macon, said his crew is finishing up the 10th floor of the building which is the last floor. Macon says the new roof is expected to be in place by Aug. 18.

“Currently the overall progress of the project of the jail, the structure is roughly 80 to 90 percent complete, we do have one more floor we are currently working on,” Macon said.

After that, crews will be working on plumbing, electric and water installations.

The current jail has 700 beds, but once work is done, there will be room for an additional 200 inmates.

“Some of the level two is built out right now, with cells, we have security fencing on the interior and security on the stairs being installed now,” Macon said.

But the jail is not the only thing part of the second phase of this specific project.

“There will also be a part of the second phase, a two-story building, located on the corner right here, and that will be a new intake for Baldwin County Sheriff’s office,” Macon said.

Once the new jail opens, the current facility will be used for training. There will also be an extra laundry room for the new jail. Macon tells us the jail should be up and running by the Spring of 2025 and inmates will be transferred over.