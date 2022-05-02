BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced that their new Administration Office is open to the public.

The administration’s office is located at 320 North Hoyle Avenue in Bay Minette. The office will be open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may purchase Conceal Carry Permits and make general inquiries at this location. The old administration building located on Hand Avenue will be demolished within the next 30 to 60 days.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank everyone’s patience while they moved everything from the old building to the new.