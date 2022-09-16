The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools.

Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School where he “increased the school’s State Report Card, the student AP and ACT scores and the school’s graduation rate which was 90% in 2021,” according to the release.

Sharp has held several positions within the school system including teacher, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and director of administrative services during his 30 year career spanning over Alabama and Georgia.

According to the release, Sharp “will focus on academics and school improvement on the secondary level.” Sharp joins current Assistant Superintendents Marty McRae and Hope Zeenah.

“We could not have chosen a better candidate for this position,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyle. “Mr. Sharp’s record speaks for itself. His passion is academics which is evident by what he’s done at Robertsdale High School. Academics lead in Baldwin County and Mr. Sharp’s goals align directly with that.”