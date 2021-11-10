New animal shelter to replace small, outdated facility in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -Through the years, the animal shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne has served a purpose, but it’s never lived up to its full potential.

The Dr. Albert Corte, Jr. Animal Shelter takes in over 1,000 animals each year. The facilities haven’t changed much through the years, but the need for care continues to grow.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune explains the the shelter is in desperate need of upgrades.

“Our facility is very old. It’s very small. We understand our limitations and what we’ve had to deal with over the years,” said LeJeune.

That’s why plans are being drawn for a new multi-million dollar animal shelter that will replace the outdated building. A firm in Colorado is now designing what Mayor Robin LeJeune anticipates could be a $3 million project when all is said and done.

“The city council is invested in this project. They put $1 million aside of seed money to start that project,” he said.

Mayor LeJeune said residents have complained to the city, requesting improvements for a while now. The new 10,000-square-foot facility will not only create more space, the design will also include a filtration system specific to animal shelters.

“The community has spoken. They’ve come to the city council meetings and they’ve said this is unacceptable, we need to do better,” he continued.

Outdoor covered areas will also be part of the design. The final plans should be completed soon and he expects construction to take 2-3 years.