New all-inclusive playground opens in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s only taken four months to build, but this project has been years in the making. Monday morning officials cut the ribbon on something new for the Jubilee City.

“The kids are going to love it. She’s already enjoying the slide. She’s only 1 years old, but she loves to hang on the monkey bars,” said Steve Fandel, who plans to bring his grandchildren to a new playground in Daphne.

The ADA-compliant playground, located at the Daphne Sports Complex, is the first of its kind on the Eastern Shore. The park is wheelchair accessible and provides activities for everyone.

“You can’t deny the growth, so with that growth, we believe that we have to provide those quality of life things that people are coming here for,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

The City of Daphne donated $300,000 to the project, with the Daphne-Spanish Fort Kiwanis Club raising the remainder of the funds. They were able to raise $53,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Mayor LeJeune says is impressive.

“There’s a lot of other parks in the area, but nothing to this magnitude where you actually have the nice soft playground area for them to run around and definitely a lot more stuff here for them to play with,” said Sara Read.

Special needs parks are hard to find in Baldwin County. The City of Orange Beach donated $20,000 last month to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama to help make their baseball park and playground in Summerdale a reality. They’re urging other cities to donate, too. The City of Orange Beach is willing to match any donation up to $100,000. Back in Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune is committed to providing facilities for these families.

“We want to make sure that we provide for everybody in our community, not just our able-bodied kids. Sometimes it costs more to do those things, but that’s ok we’re going to make that commitment,” he added.

Work has already started on a splash pad and pavilion area next to the playground.