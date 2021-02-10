New ALDI locations announced this week, but local developers confirmed other plans years ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — As reps for grocery chain Aldi broke ground on their new regional distribution center in Loxley, they also announced the plan to build seven stores in Lower Alabama, including four in Baldwin County.

One will be in Fairhope, “just north of Walmart,” according to Lee Lawson with the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance.

If that location sounds familiar, that’s because it us. Back in November of 2018, local developer group Capital Growth Real Estate confirmed with WKRG News 5 Aldi had purchased that property and planned to build a store there.

Months went by without an update, despite our repeated questions. Calls, texts and emails to Capital Growth Real Estate employees went unanswered, and Aldi only supplied vague responses via email such as “Unfortunately, we are unable to share any details about a potential ALDI store in Fairhope,” and “I’m afraid I have no additional information to share.”

While that early timeline remains unclear, the company announced during the Loxley groundbreaking that not only would a store come to Fairhope, but also Spanish Fort, Daphne and Foley. The Daphne location would be near 98 and Whispering Pines, the Foley location at the old Ryan’s on McKenzie Street and the Spanish Fort location at Highway 31 and 81, Lawson explained at the ceremony.

Three stores will also open in Mobile, according to Aldi. Those locations have not been announced yet, neither have specific timelines for the Baldwin County stores.