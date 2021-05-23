Neighbors praying for little girl who was seriously hurt by stray arrow at Silverhill graduation party

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A child is still in a hospital in Mobile seriously hurt a day after being hit by a stray arrow during a graduation party in Silverhill. Police say it happened at a home on Woodpecker Road in Silverhill at about six Saturday evening. Several people gathered for a graduation party. Neighbors nearby were using bows and arrows. One arrow hit a hard surface, arced up over a fence, and hit a three-year-old girl who was on a large, inflatable water slide.

“That’s so sad my heart goes out to the family and I hope she’s doing better and she’s okay now,” said neighbor Annia Delangel. Neighbors living nearby say they’re stunned to hear about what happened in this incident.

“I’m worried about my neighbors’ kids, I have small children myself and it’s just a little nerve-racking,” said neighbor Erin Johnson. “I think everyone just needs to be more aware of what they’re doing, we have a lot of kids in this neighborhood, riding bikes, and everything.” The arrow went through the three-year-old’s arm and chest. Police arrested 35-year-old Ryan Archer Saturday evening, he was charged with 2nd-degree assault. People who were at the party who didn’t want to go on camera describe it as an accident.

Silverhill’s police chief says the suspect, Ryan Archer, had been drinking that day and says that likely contributed to the suspect’s poor judgment. We don’t know the condition of the child at present. Silverhill’s Police Chief said he spoke with a family member who said they’re optimistic the child will live.