Neighborhood surprises Foley woman turning 100 with birthday parade

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Foley’s Charlene Anderson surely didn’t expect this on her birthday but maybe she should have since she turned 100 years old today.

To celebrate, the entire neighborhood paraded in front of her house keeping their distance because of the coronavirus they sang “Happy Birthday” from their cars.

Ms. Anderson has lived in Foley since 1995. As for turning 100 she says, “It’s just a number.”

