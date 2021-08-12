Negative COVID test or proof of vaccination required for Hangout Fest

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — AEG Presents, the corporate live music company that presides over Hangout Fest, announced Thursday that it “will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals” beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

However, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in May prohibiting proof of vaccination to enter a business, school or event.

A spokesperson for AEG tells WKRG News 5 that because that law is in place in the state, attendees at Hangout Fest will at the very least be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Attendees can choose to show proof of vaccination instead of getting tested.

Hangout Fest is scheduled for May 20-22, 2022.

At this point, and end date for the policy is “open-ended,” according to a spokesperson.

We’ve reached out to the local organizers of Hangout Fest about this move, but have not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for the City of Gulf Shores says city leaders applaud the efforts to keep both attendees and the rest of the community safe.

Read the full AEG policy here.