Need to cool off? Bay Minette Splash Pad now open

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Splish Splash! The Splash Pad in Bay Minette is now open. Kids can enjoy it every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Splash Pad is located at Kids Park at the corner of McMillan Avenue and 5th Street.
