SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty.

“Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos.

Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot 5K race and 1-mile fun run is one of the non-profit food pantry’s largest benefits each year and it’s happening Saturday in Olde Towne Daphne. She said the money raised will help purchase food for families over the next few weeks.

“Every runner is a turkey for a family in need. That really means that every family that runs is allowing us to provide a family a turkey and the fixings for Thanksgiving,” she explained.

The Prodisee Pantry has seen a 15% increase for food assistance this year compared to this time last year. Servos expects even more demand over the holidays. She told us during the summer the last time she saw numbers like this was during the Great Recession, back in 2008 and 2009. With groceries on the rise and monthly expenses growing, she doesn’t expect a break any time soon.

“If you look a dozen of eggs was $0.99 before the pandemic. It’s now $4 a dozen. Families are really struggling. All families are seeing it in their pocketbook, but those who are living paycheck to paycheck are truly struggling right now,” said Servos.

The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. on Main Street at Daphne City Hall. It follows a fast course as it winds through Olde Towne Daphne. The Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m.