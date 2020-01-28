Need a job? The Grand Hotel wants you!

Point Clear, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa is holding a series of job fairs to hire people ahead of the summer tourist season. There are full-time and part-time jobs available.

The job fairs will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 1 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 5 from 1 to 7 p.m. The events will be held inside the hotel’s conference center. The address is One Grand Boulevard, Point Clear, AL 36564. Applicants should park in the event parking lot across the street from the resort on Scenic Highway 98.

Applicants are being asked to fill out an online application before the hiring event. You can find that information here. Just put in the words, “Point Clear.” A full listing of Grand job openings is on this site. Applicants should bring two forms of identification to expedite the hiring process and are encouraged to apply early for the strongest chance of being hired.

