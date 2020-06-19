Nearly 400 children pack OWA for ‘Magic Moments’ annual event

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – OWA hosted ‘Magic Moments’ for the second year in a row Friday morning in Foley.

“We’re always able to just walk up and we feel normal, which is not the case everywhere,” said Susan Lee, who’s family participates each year.

Close to 400 children who have been diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses receive free admission and for a few hours they get to disconnect.

“Our main goal is just to help put joy and hope back into the children’s lives that are going through so much, I mean more than I could ever imagine,” said Kimberly Etherton, Mobile Regional Director for Magic Moments.

Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization dedicated to children, focusing solely on Alabama.

“To see the smiling faces on the kids and everything just makes us feel so good about doing it. It’s such a great place they can come and have such a wonderful time. We love doing it,” said Steve Honeycutt, OWA’s General Manager.

Last year just over 100 families across Alabama participated in this event, but the mission continues to grow.

We walk up and we just want to hug each other because we haven’t seen each other and we just want to be together so this just gives us the opportunity to come out and have fun.

