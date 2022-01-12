Nearly 30 tenants could lose hangar space at Fairhope airport

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A meeting will be held between the Fairhope Airport Authority and Continental Motors Wednesday afternoon to discuss a path forward at the H.L. Sonny Callahan Airport. Continental Motors is the current operator of the airport, but a recent lawsuit filed by the Fairhope Airport Authority alleges safety issues and now Continental Motors has made a sudden move to get the board members’ attention.

In a letter sent to WKRG News 5 dated January 10, 2022 an attorney representing Continental Motors recommended that all airport storage agreements be terminated.

“Either Continental or Customer may terminate this Agreement at any time by giving the other party ten (10) days prior written notice of its intention to terminate,” the letter stated as it referred to Section 11 of the hangar agreement.

During a meeting held Tuesday night the Fairhope Airport Authority voted to terminate the contract with Continental Motors after hearing 30 tenants are losing their hangar space at the airport. Jack Burrell, a board member, tells WKRG News 5 the termination of the contract will continue unless Continental Motors rescinds their decision of pushing those tenants out.

“Continental values its customers and is only taking this action in defense of the Airport Authority’s lawsuit. We strongly urge you to contact the Board about this meritless lawsuit, and make your views known,” the letter continued.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new developments as they are made available.