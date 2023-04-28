ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — There seem to be more families enjoying the sun and sand now in Orange Beach but for all of March and most of April, the beaches were full of Spring Breakers.

Even with a “Zero Tolerance” policy in place of what you can and can’t do, Lt. Trent Johnson says there were those who refused.

“We did have some people that didn’t want to follow the rules, regulations and laws,” said Johnson. “We dealt with them accordingly but we also did have a lot of people who did follow the rules regulations and laws and had a good time and we hope they come back next year.”

In total, 183 were arrested in Orange Beach during Spring Break 2023. Those arrests break down like this:

171 for minors in possession of alcohol

2 for public intoxication

1 DUI (specifically spring break related)

4 drug arrests

2 arrests for a combination of drug/alcohol

1 furnishing alcohol to minors

2 thefts (again specifically spring break related)

This year’s numbers are slightly higher than last year’s 119 arrests but lower than 2021’s 208 arrests. The message from the city is simple according to Johnson.

“Come down here have fun, enjoy our beaches, enjoy our fine dining follow the rules, regulations and laws and everything will be fine,” said Johnson.

The Gulf Shores Police Department also released a detailed list of arrests made during the Spring Break, March 3 through April 24, 2023.

According to their report 298 arrests were made with 390 total charges including 84 minors in possession of alcohol, more than a hundred drug-related arrests and 36 DUI-related charges.