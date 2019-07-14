Nearly 75,000 gallons of sewage overflow in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the City of Fairhope Utilities, a manhole and lift station overflowed due to 8 inches of rain. The overflow resulted in 50,000 to 75,000 gallons of sewer released into a ditch which leads into Big Head Gully which is subsidiary to Tatumville Gully. The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using these water bodies for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.