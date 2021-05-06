NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship back in Gulf Shores, but no spectators allowed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — After taking a hiatus during the pandemic in 2020, the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship is back on this year.

But the general public won’t be able to buy a ticket and go watch. Tickets are only being sold by the participating schools directly, and they are reserved for friends and family of players.

It’s actually been a little frustrating, typically the National Championships in Gulf Shores is full of buzz of spectators and fans,” said City Spokesperson Grant Brown. “It’s a little disappointing, but COVID is a real thing, it’s still a problem.”

The youth tournament that typically runs concurrently with the NCAA tournament is still a go.

Brown says that event is bringing in about 450 teams.

