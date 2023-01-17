UPDATE: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both pilots were rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The pilots were found in an area away from the crash site, one of several scenes being investigated.

“Two pilots had to eject, parachutes deployed,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack. “Pilots do not have serious injuries but are being taken to be evaluated.”

Two black boxes were found along with plane debris in a local’s yard.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A T6 fixed wing trainer out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field crashed in the Gateswood Community off County Road 87 in Baldwin County Tuesday morning. Several agencies, including the Navy, responded to the scene.

NAS Whiting Field has made contact with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, which has responded to the scene, along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Gateswood Volunteer Fire Department, and Robertsdale Fire Department.

Two parachutes were reported. Condition of the pilots as yet is unknown.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you online and on-air as we learn more.