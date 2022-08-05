BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Navarre, Fla. teen.
Troopers were called to the crash Monday, Aug. 1 at Interstate 10 near mile marker 49 in Baldwin County. The crash happened after the teen veered off the road, crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the ALEA.
The teen was taken to a hospital for their injuries. The teen later died of their injuries on Thursday, Aug. 4. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m., about five miles east of Loxley in Baldwin County, according to the release.
