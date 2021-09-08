Nationally-recognized Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival announces upcoming dates

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major craft magazine has named the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival in the top 25 of its annual list of 200 best art shows in the country, just in time for the Festival to announce its 2022 dates.

Sunshine Artist Magazine ranked the Fairhope festival number 24 in its Classic and Contemporary Craft category. The nationally-recognized festival returns to downtown Fairhope March 18, 19 and 20, 2022, for its 70th year in operation, according to a news release.

“We are honored that our Festival has received this recognition,” said 2022 Festival Chairman, Vicky Cook, in the release. “Our organization is made up completely of volunteers that work year-round to bring this cherished community event to life every year.”

Cook also said the recognition comes at an important time for the festival.

“This award is particularly meaningful this year as we prepare for our platinum jubilee in 2022,” Cook said in the release. “We are proud to be a time-honored tradition for so many artists, locals, and guests that visit our utopia by the Bay for 70 years.”

The annual list is split into two categories: Fine Art and Design for events that focus on unique, fine-art pieces and Classic and Contemporary Craft for events that focus on traditional or modern craft and production work. Fairhope’s annual Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival ranked 24 in the Classic and Contemporary Craft Category.

The Festival is currently accepting artist applications for the 2022 show. For more information about the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, visit fairhopeartsandcraftsfestival.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.