FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two seniors at Foley High School signed their letters of intent Wednesday morning on National Signing Day.

Perry Thompson verbally committed to The University of Alabama in June of 2022 and then, in August, de-committed and flipped to Auburn.

Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban, visited Thompson earlier this month, which sparked thoughts of Thompson possibly committing to the Tide.

Wednesday morning on signing day, Thompson teased the crowd.

With an Alabama hat and an Auburn hat in front of him, Thompson stood up and took his jacket off, which revealed an Auburn jersey.

The Auburn signee told News 5 that though he loved Alabama, Auburn and their coaching staff felt like home during the recruiting process.

“Bama was my first SEC offer, so I went ahead and jumped on that; then I saw Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn, and I know he’s an offensive junkie, he knows his offense, and he knows how to scheme up and knows how to use receivers like me so that’s why I liked Auburn,” Thompson said.

Logan Joellenbeck and Perry Thompson

Foley Head Coach Deric Scott says he is proud of the new Tiger.

“I thought there was a little chance that he’d flip, there is always a little ability of him to flip in there, but he held with his commitment and decision, so I’m excited for him and his next four years at Auburn,” Scott said.

Now let’s talk about Logan Joellenbeck, a senior offensive lineman signed to play at The University of South Alabama for the next four years. He says South was his dream school since the beginning of high school.

“It’s amazing. I have always dreamed of it since my freshman year, and I want to thank everyone — my teammates and my coaches, family for sure — it has been a challenge, but I’m happy I surpassed it,” Joellenbeck said.

Scott is proud of his Lions.

“Really huge for our program, really good day for us and for Foley High School and Foley community; really outstanding young men first and foremost,” Scott said.

Both players are set to graduate from Foley High School in May.

As for Thompson, he will be heading to Auburn shortly after graduation to begin summer classes and practices.