FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Eighty Police dogs from all over the country are in Foley this week for the National Patrol Dog Trial held by the United States Police Canine Association.

Considered the Olympics of police dog competition, you don’t want to be on the wrong end of one of these dogs.

“Running from a dog that tops at 32 or 33 miles per hour the force of the bite is very intense,” Huntsville Police K-9 officer Douglas Moore said.

Police dogs are on a mission in this competition.

“To turn on the aggression when we need it and turn off the aggression when we don’t,” Foley Police Corporal Curtis Ricks said. “Just like officers have to be trained, whether it’s firearms or less lethal tactics, we have to have certification for the dogs as well because we use them on the street.”

The dogs are judged on apprehension skills, locating people and evidence.

“I get paid to play with dogs,” Moore said, who has been a K9 handler for the last seven years. He said when it comes to police work there is not a better partner.

“They can smell things we can’t smell,” Moore said. “They can hear things we can’t hear; they are a lot quicker. Sometimes we cannot fit into tight spaces where a dog can fit, and it’s just safer.”

This K-9 competition ends Thursday with a public demonstration that begins at 5:30 at the Championship Field at the Foley Sportsplex. Everyone is invited to see what these dogs can really do.