Names released in I-65 wrong-way crash in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Late into the night Saturday, first responders were still working the crash on southbound I-65 near the exit for Gulf Shores Parkway.

Investigators say a mini-van driven by 56-year-old Brent King was driving the wrong way – north in the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Volkswagen SUV carrying 51-year-old Julie Song and her parents, her mother 80-year-old Joon and her father 78-year-old Chun Song.

There are still many unanswered questions: Why King was in the wrong lane? How long had he been driving the wrong way? We do know that King had recently moved to Fairhope from Decatur where he was an attorney.

And we do know this, while investigators continue to try and find those answers two families are grieving this sudden and terrible loss.