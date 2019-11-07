Names released in crashes that killed Florida firefighter

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A motorcycle on the back of a wrecker, almost nine hours after the initial crash. One of the first signs of some of the wreckage that took two lives. It happened near Donna Nelson’s house on Highway 112 in Baldwin County. “Two log trucks and a motorcycle and then one of the log trucks had apparently hit one of the first responders.”

That first responder, District Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw. Investigators say a log truck driven 59-year-old Clifton Harrison of Mobile drove through the crash site, hit two unoccupied trucks before leaving the roadway and hitting Bradshaw as he was trying to help. He was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was a volunteer at the Bellview Fire Station and here in Beulah where the flag was lowered to half staff in his honor.

Escambia County administrator Janice Gilley issued a statement that said in part: “The Escambia family lost a true hero and dedicated public servant today. Our hearts go out to Dwain Bradshaw’s family, loved ones and all of the men and women of Escambia County Fire Rescue who are grieving the loss of their colleague and friend.”

Two lives lost. Something Nelson calls “senseless”. “It makes me furious that this had to happen to these people.”

Alabama State Troopers are investigation both fatal crashes. They identify 52-year-old Patrick Bankester of Bay Minette as the driver of the first 18-wheeler. Investigators say he was traveling east on Highway 112 when he was hit by the motorcycle traveling west. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.