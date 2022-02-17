FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — King Marshall and Queen Beignet will rule the streets of downtown Fairhope Saturday, Feb. 19 during the Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade.

King Marshall is an alumni of the Daphne animal shelter and belongs to the Kane family of Fairhope.

Queen Beignet is a Goldendoodle belonging to the Weil family of Fairhope.

The Mardi Gras walking parade pairs mutts with their humans to raise awareness and money for The Haven, a no-kill animal shelter.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven will be leading the royal event as Grand Marshall. The theme of this year’s parade is Pawjama Party.

Mutts and their humans will be dressed in their favorite PJ’s! You can register to walk with your furry companion by going to mysticmutts.org

The MMOR parade starts at 3pm at Fairhope’s Community Park downtown.