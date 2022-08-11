UPDATE (12:05 p.m.): WKRG News 5 has learned the boat is registered out of Oklahoma. According to beachgoers, there was some sort of “distress signal,” over night. The boat was flashing lights at them and they were doing it back, but they never got a response.

The Fort Morgan volunteer fire department received a “medical call” at around 3 a.m. and they responded. The two people on the boat were seen jumping out and swimming ashore, according to people who saw. The two were met by a relative who lives in Baldwin County.

News 5 is working to get more information about the condition of the two people that were on the boat.

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — A sailboat washed up on the shores of Fort Morgan around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to officials in Fort Morgan.

According to officials, the boat named “Living the dream” is around 40 feet and is equipped with solar panel technology. The boat is allegedly registered out of Oklahoma and is rigged for long-distance travel.



Beachgoers look at the stranded sailboat Thursday morning. (WKRG: Lee Atherton)

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.