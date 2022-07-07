DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have a mystery on their hands after a canoe was discovered at Bayfront Park Thursday morning.
The Alumacraft canoe was full of linens and power tools and beached near the pier.
A search for the owner was unsuccessful so Daphne Police loaded it up and took it to a storage area for safekeeping.
If you recognize the canoe or have any idea who it belongs to, give Daphne Police a call at 251-620-0911. Bayfront Park is a popular destination in Daphne, which is slated for improvements in June of 2022.
