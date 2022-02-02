SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A discovery in Spanish Fort is still puzzling city officials.

“It was uncovered here in the city 3 years ago. The best kept secret in Spanish Fort for three years,” said Mayor Mike McMillan Wednesday.

A cannon, weighing nearly 1200 pounds and about 8ft in length, was discovered and unearthed at an undisclosed location in Spanish Fort a few years ago. Since then, it’s been studied and restored at the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Resources in Tallahassee, but now it’s headed back to Baldwin County in just over a week where it’ll be displayed in front of city hall soon.

“It is ready for us to pickup. We’re making arrangements to pick it up now. We’re building a pedestal to put the cannon on,” said McMillan.

Just up Highway 225 at Historic Blakeley State Park officials say the find is still a mystery to them, too.

“It’s a part of our local history. It’s a fascinating part, but I think it’s one I don’t think we have good answers for yet, but it’s an intriguing mystery I’ll say that,” said Director Mike Bunn.

Researchers weren’t able to find any markings on the cannon because of its condition, but Bunn says it doesn’t fit the time period for the Battle of Fort Blakeley.

“We know there was actually a battle that occurred on the Eastern Shore during the Revolutionary War. Is it associated with all of that? There’s just no conclusive evidence yet,” he added. “We can put to rest that it’s associated with Blakeley because it is definitely not a Civil War era piece of artillery,” Bunn continued.

It’s a mystery yet to be solved and one that will likely intrigue visitors each time they stop by city hall. Mayor McMillan says cameras will be positioned near the cannon once it’s installed to deter vandals.