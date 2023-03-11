SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement to WKRG that they are investigating an apparent murder suicide at Bohemian Park.

BCSO said they responded to Bohemian Park after receiving a call from someone who saw two people dead near the Fish River. BCSO said the witness was walking in the area. They do not believe the witness was involved.

BCSO investigators found a note. BCSO said the note “indicates this was a planned murder-suicide.”

“We are handling this case like any other homicide,” BCSO said in the release, “and we are following up on several leads as we seek information on what led to this incident.”

BCSO said the victims’ names will not be released at this time.