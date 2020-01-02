Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police say they responded to several calls Wednesday night for vehicle break-ins. The crimes occurred in the are from West 14th Street north to Petty Lane.

Police say all of the vehicles were left unlocked. Bay Minette Police remind residents to stay alert and lock your vehicles.

If you have any information concerning these crimes or any other criminal activity call police at 251-580-2559, or you can email your information and remain anonymous to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.

