BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) - A big donation is coming to the Bay Minette Police Department. The department’s K-9’s will receive body armors.

Harko and Jax will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests will be in Bay Minette within 8 to 10 weeks.