Multiple traffic lights out in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette is currently experiencing numerous power outages. All the traffic lights along Hwy 287, Hwy 31, Hand Ave and D’Olive Street are not working.

Alabama Power has crews in the area addressing the problem. Police are asking everyone to use caution if your traveling in these areas.

