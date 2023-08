ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Five condominiums in Orange Beach are without water after a water main break in the area, according to a Facebook post made by the Orange Beach Water Authority.

The main break occurred on Perdido Beach Boulevard. The condominiums without water include:

The Sands

Blue Water

White Caps

Pelican Pointe

Windward Pointe

The Facebook post said repairs will take several hours and OBWA is working to restore the water as quickly as possible.