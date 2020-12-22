Mother, 2 children injured in early morning Foley house fire

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Foley Fire Department, a mother and two children were injured in a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning.
Foley Fire says a mobile home caught fire off of Quail Lane near Underwood Road and CR 65.
This is a developing story.
