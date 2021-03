ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Community Outreach is a mission statement for most faith-based groups. In the pandemic, the ways people provide assistance have become more challenging. Joining us this morning is Pastor Andrew Itson with Robertsdale Church of Christ--how has the pandemic changed the way the church does community outreach?

Guest: Chad, thanks so much for the opportunity to be with you this morning. It has definitely changed the way we’ve done our community outreach. Like a lot of other churches, we had a lot of different things planned. Our biggest outreach events like our spring fling, trunk or treat, vacation Bible school, and our community service days were canceled or postponed. We had a choice as leaders…we can’t panic but pivot be can’t stubborn but flexible. We had to reevaluate because even though there’s a pandemic the church can’t stop being with Church. So we just had to be flexible and pivot in the way we did things.