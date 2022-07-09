UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): ALEA is reporting that all lanes on I-10 Westbound are “completely open.” The left lane was shut down for roughly one and a half hours.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than one crash with multiple vehicles involved in each accident has caused a lane closure on I-10 westbound in Baldwin County Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, multiple crashes with several vehicles involved occurred at around 9:34 a.m. Saturday, July 9. The I-10 westbound left lane near the 44 mile marker in Baldwin County is blocked and “will be for undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from ALEA.

ALEA is on the scene and investigating the crash. There were no reported injuries. ALEA will continue to provide updates.