Medical helicopters requested for accident on Highway 59

UPPDATE (08/09/2020 12:10 PM) — The northbound lanes of Highway 59 are closed at this time due to the crash.
Original Story:
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Medical helicopters are requested for a crash near 21000 State Highway 59 in Robertsdale. The accident happened late Sunday morning.
The crash occurred near Walmart. Traffic is moving slowly through the area. Avoid this portion of Highway 59 if possible.
Currently, there is no further information at this time. WKRG News 5 will update you as more information becomes available.
