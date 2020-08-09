Medical helicopters requested for accident on Highway 59

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) -- COVID-19 has been hitting everyone in some way. Chris Bell with 3 Circle Church experienced the pandemic before maybe anyone in this area when he and several people from Mobile and Baldwin County who were part of a church group had to be quarantined in a holy land hotel. My first question was what did you learn from that experience?

Guest: It was an amazing experience, for us we learned a lot of things as people of Faith, we had to learn to depend on God because we’re completely out of control. We could have been there for months had we not gotten out of there when we did it could have been a very different situation, so really it’s kind of when the rubber meets the road in your faith when you realize if God does not deliver you you’re not going to work it out on your own. No connection I had, no talent God has given me, nothing could crack the door open it was out of our control and then on top of that we were in a hotel that had a lot of people with the virus and this was in the beginning when people didn’t understand how to quarantine correctly and all of that and all 13 of us, none of us got it. It was God’s protection, for me it was a faith builder. I’ll never forget. I’ll never forget when I saw God do miraculous things to protect us and to bring us home and it really prepared us for leading for the past four months in a time that’s been scary for a lot of us. I can just go back to God’s faithfulness to us in that time