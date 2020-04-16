Multiple agencies clear crash on Bromley Road in Baldwin County, man taken to hospital

UPDATE (1:07 P.M.) – The scene is clear and one male was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office confirms they’re assisting Spanish Fort Police with a crash on Bromley Road.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle isn’t cooperating with authorities. Several emergency crews are on scene.

The crash occurred on private property in the 9000 block of Bromley Road, east of Highway 225.

Avoid the area if possible.

