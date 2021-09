BALDWIN COUNTY (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle on the westbound I-10 Bayway shut down both lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was notified of the traffic crash at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The crash happened at the 30-mile marker.

Both westbound lanes of I-10 in that area were shut down. ALEA says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.