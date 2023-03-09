LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has announced plans to locate a $2.2 million market delivery operation at the Gulf Coast Logistics Center in Loxley.

Fifty-three thousand 500 square feet is being leased at a building still under construction to set up what’s called a “Last Mile Delivery Facility”.

Executive Director of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Lee Lawson made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He says Loxley is the perfect location for facilities such as this.

“We are dead center of the I-10 Gulf Coast corridor,” said Lawson. “So logistically it’s great. We have got huge port investment happening adjacent to us and really the momentum is right for all the things to come together and make this the right geography for a company like Home Depot.”

The Home Depot is in the midst of a multi-year $1.2 billion supply chain upgrade that includes dozens of new facilities, including this Market Delivery Operation.

Construction expected to be finished in the coming months. The new delivery facility will also deliver 20 new jobs to the area.