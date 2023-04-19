BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the gridiron to the band room, multi-million dollar changes are coming to athletic and fine arts programs at all seven Baldwin County high schools.

More than half of the $57.2 million budgeted for the improvements comes from what the city of Orange Beach paid to break away from the county system last year. The rest comes from sales tax revenue.

“Each high school principal,” says Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler. “We went to them and said what would you do with six million?”

The wish list was long but narrowed down to things like new field houses, training rooms, track improvements, new gyms at every high school and football stadium improvements.

“For the county to do this and inject this much money into our athletic facilities, man, we’re super excited,” said Daphne High School Athletic Director Kenny King.

Three new band rooms will be built. One of them at Robertsdale High School.

“I mean to put in perspective our band room as we work now, our workable facility, is about 50 by 50. We’re going into a 10,000-square-foot facility. So it’s night and day,” says Robertsdale High School band director Lee Hughes.

In all more than $42 million in athletic enhancements, $9 million for band room expansions, and $6 million for additional campus parking, totaling $57.2 million in improvements.

“People want to come to Baldwin County for the quality of life, it’s a great place to raise a family and a great education in the third largest public school system in the state,” says Tyler. “We can run with anybody.”

If all goes according to plan, construction could start in the Fall and be finished in the next two and half years.