GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mudbugs Pub in Gulf Shores has had some issues in the past with shootings, fights and underage drinkers. The City of Gulf Shores gave the establishment some new rules and expectations the bar needed to follow for 90 days and if nothing changed, they were going to be shut down.

Mayor Robert Craft says the bar has been great to work with.

“My thoughts are it’s an amazing improvement, their attitude and their willingness to understand things were not going like they needed to go,” said Craft. “I think they knew that internally, but they have been very cooperative in making the changes that we expected.”

Monday night, the council voted on the extension of Mudbug’s business license and it was approved.

Thatcher Taylor, General Manager of Mudbugs, says that he and his team are thrilled to have their business license extended.

“We are happy we got our business license back” Taylor said.

Mayor Craft also explained that one of the biggest issues that Mudbugs was facing was making sure their parking lot was cleared out by 1:00 a.m.. Bar staff and managers have made the initiative to do so. Mudbugs also took matters into their own hands to add extra security measures.

“From training our security personnel to getting a scanner for checking ID’s as well as closing early,” Taylor said. “Everyone on staff is now certified through TOWN, which is a certification process for alcohol. We are just trying to keep up with all these projects and making sure everyone is staying on top of it.”

Mudbugs will continue to close at 1 a.m. and continue their new and improved safety measures. Taylor also explained that he and his team would like to go back to staying open until 2 a.m. and hopes to do so by this time next year.