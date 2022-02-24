BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hollywood is back in south Alabama. “COVID shut down everything,” said Tommy Fell with the Mobile Film Office.

COVID-19 kept film crews away briefly, but this month Mobile and Baldwin Counties are back in the spotlight. “Now, we’re seeing a lot more productions come in, local productions, feature films, tv series, reality series, documentaries have picked up,” added Fell.

Production crews are operating with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, spending the next couple of weeks working on the movie ‘Bruiser’ in both counties. Scenes are already being shot in Fairhope, Robertsdale, Daphne and north of Spanish Fort. In about 3 weeks the movie ‘Jesus Revolution’ starring Kelsey Grammer will also begin production in Baldwin County, with close to 1,000 extras needed for the film. The former Fairhope K-1 School is eyed as a location for that particular movie.

“It’s just not the economic impacts that the productions bring to the crew. It’s the hotels, restaurants, the vendors, the businesses, the rental companies that also benefit from the increase of production activities,” he continued.

The Mobile Film Office has been working closely with production crews as interest in our area begins to ramp back up. This officials visited an antique car lot for possible involvement in an upcoming project. Within the next 4-5 months they expect a lot more production to take place in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

“Mobile and Baldwin Counties can play for a lot of different locations throughout the U.S. as far as looks go. We have great small towns, we have the Mobile city skyline,” said Fell.

Right now it’s tough to say exactly how many films will be coming to coastal Alabama this year, but the Mobile Film Office tell us the outlook is positive. Many of the films are still navigating the application process, we’re told.