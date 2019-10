All day on Halloween in every newscast, we're sharing ghost stories on News 5, and a little history too!

We're taking our cameras to places believed to be some of the most haunted on the Gulf Coast, and showing you what we find. These are places where people say they have seen, and even heard things they just can't explain.

We even caught up with a team of paranormal investigators. A Mobile County Sheriff's Corporal and Anthropologist picked up ghost hunting as a hobby, and say they were once skeptics, but became hooked after hearing things like this on their ghost box.

Investigator: "Do you walk or fly?"Spirit: "Walk."

Investigator: "Where should we go?"Spirit: "Split up."