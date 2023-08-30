ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A routine trip through the toll plaza Wednesday was nothing less than shocking for Mallory Davenport driving to Orange Beach from Bay Minette.

As she pulled up to the toll booth, the attendant broke the news.

“She told me the toll was going to go up to five dollars, and I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘$5,'” Davenport said.

That’s how a lot of folks found out the $2.75 toll they had been paying to cross the bridge was now $5.

“That’s ridiculous,” Foley resident Kelly West said. “We all know it’s a private company that’s jacking up the price.”

“So it would be 10 total if you went both ways,” said Parker French from Fairhope in Orange Beach to catch some waves. “That’s crazy.”

In a statement released on the Baldwin County Bridge Company website, they said they had no choice, and it was ALDOT Director John Cooper’s fault with his plans to build a bridge just over a mile away west of the toll bridge.

“The cost of years of litigation, uncertainty, bad faith negotiations, and direct pressure put on our company by Director Cooper has negatively impacted our business,” the statement read. “As a result of Director Cooper’s actions, BCBC has been forced to increase its tolls.”

“So I’ll just go around and not take the bridge. That’s what all the locals do,” added West.

But that’s part of the problem according to Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft: Overloading Highway 59 and the Holmes Bridge over the ICW with traffic avoiding the toll.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, he said, “This move by the bridge company proves their motives have always been only profit-driven. It is clear ALDOT made the right decision to build a new, free bridge for the public instead of giving into BCBC’s demand for a 50-year monopoly. Instead of respecting the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision to allow the new bridge to be built, BCBC is trying to make drivers pay the price. This rate hike will make traffic conditions on Highway 59 worse which will slow access to emergency medical care and negatively affect the day-to-day quality of life of everyone here. ALDOT’s new, free bridge can’t open fast enough.”

ALDOT also fired back with a statement of its own about the toll increase.

“This is just the bridge company’s corporate greed,” We respect the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that the bad faith claim made by BCBC has failed. We look forward to restarting construction of the new, free bridge as soon as possible.”

“They’re just greedy,” said Stephen Bass, who drove over the bridge from Foley. “Throwing a temper tantrum like a toddler.”

Tolls on the bridge haven’t increased since 2010 according to the bridge company but for Mallory Davenport that doesn’t make this increase any easier to take.

“That bridge has been paid for over and over,” Davenport said. “There has been a toll there for over a decade. I don’t know why there is still a toll on that bridge.”

Toll prices for Freedom Pass users will increase by 20 cents to $2.22 on average. The cost for Orange Beach residents will remain the same at one dollar. Almost five million motorists use the toll bridge every year.