BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A motorcyclist died after being transferred to the hospital after a two-collision accident on Friday night.

Ronald Wasp, 36, was injured after being rear-ended on his motorcycle by Samantha Clark, 31. Wasp was sent to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The accident happened near Barnwell on US 98.

ALEA is currently continuing the investigation.