Motorcycle accident on Highway 59, near Foley, airlifted

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 59, near Foley, involving an motorcycle and two vehicles.

The motorcycle was hit from behind and pushed into the vehicle in front of the cyclist. The cyclist lost their helmet in the accident and is being airlifted as a precaution.

This is currently a developing story and we will inform you as more information is provided.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook