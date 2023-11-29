DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Monday morning, more than half a dozen residents of Grand Pointe Apartments reported their cars had been broken into.

Tuesday morning around Maplewood and Montclair Loops in Lake Forest, it happened again, and then police got a phone call from a parent.

“She had found some debit cards and driver’s license in her teenage son’s bedroom that didn’t belong to him. That led us to find out they had been through probably two dozen additional cars,” says Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby.

Two 16-year-old boys are now in custody. Police say they took thousands of dollars worth of property, including a passport, cell phones, credit and debit cards, medication, a laptop, sunglasses, and — the most concerning for law enforcement — two handguns: a 9-mm and a derringer.

“We ask people to lock their cars, and they say, Well, you’re blaming the victim,'” says Gulsby. “I don’t agree with that. It’s pretty simple to push a button when you get out of your vehicle.”

So far this year, 78 cars have been broken into in Daphne, according to police. All but six of them were unlocked. A total of 12 guns were stolen from those unlocked cars, and only three have been recovered.

“It’s terrifying,” says Gulsby. “You’ve got weapons in the hands of teenage kids. It’s dangerous to the public, it’s dangerous to my officers.”

In all, police believe around 30 cars were broken into. A lot of the property, including the guns, have been returned to the owners.

The two teenagers are now facing multiple charges, and more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.