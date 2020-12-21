Mothers honor late sons’ memories with holiday donations

Baldwin County

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mothers of two Baldwin County teens killed in a crash continue to honor their sons’ legacies by giving back to the community.

Ty Drinkard and Blayne Shakelford died when the car they were in hit a tree in the Whitehouse Fork community in June.

To honor them, Daphne Stamps and Elizabeth Shackeldord created scholarships in each of their son’s names. Monday, the organizations funded a toy drop-off at the Baldwin County Children’s Advocacy Center in Summerdale.

The advocacy center helps hundreds of kids in the community each year and sponsors several local families for Christmas.

