Mothers honor late sons’ memories with holiday donations

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mothers of two Baldwin County teens killed in a crash continue to honor their sons’ legacies by giving back to the community.

Ty Drinkard and Blayne Shakelford died when the car they were in hit a tree in the Whitehouse Fork community in June.

To honor them, Daphne Stamps and Elizabeth Shackeldord created scholarships in each of their son’s names. Monday, the organizations funded a toy drop-off at the Baldwin County Children’s Advocacy Center in Summerdale.

The advocacy center helps hundreds of kids in the community each year and sponsors several local families for Christmas.

LATEST STORIES: