Mother, son wanted in Daphne assault, unlawful imprisonment

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) Saturday night, almost closing time at a Daphne restaurant when a man appears at the front door bloodied and scared.

“Showed up with no shoes, shorts, and torn shirt said he had just escaped a house in Daphmont,” says restaurant owner Jeremiah Matthews. “When I asked him about his shoes he said he had run for his life.”

Police were called and the victim taken to the hospital. “He had been stabbed multiple times and slashed with a machete,” says police Sgt. Jason Vannoy.

The victim told police he had been at the house of Tamekia and Jaylin Williams on Jones Street earlier that day to work off a debt he owed.

“He went there and was actually doing some yard work and when he got done with the yard work they told him to come inside and that’s where they held him for several hours at knifepoint,” says Vannoy.

He was told to strip down to his underwear and when he tried to escape, police say, that’s when the stabbing started.

“I’ve never seen anybody covered in that much blood.” For Jeremiah Matthews, it is certainly something he will never forget. “In my opinion, it was their intent to kill this young man. It didn’t look like an assault to me. It looked like attempted murder.”

Tamekia and Jaylin Williams are wanted for assault and false imprisonment. Daphne Police ask if you have any information on where they can be found to please give them a call.